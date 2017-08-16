For the love of Leyburn

BURNING RUBBER: Dean Amos is looking to post another fast time at this weekend's Historic Leyburn Sprints.

THE PASSION of the weekend, not the accolades, is what drives one of the most successful drives in the history of the Historic Leyburn Sprints.

Dean Amos is returning to the Leyburn track this weekend, with the hope of winning his fourth consecutive outright title.

Despite his enviable record in the event, Mr Amos said winning came secondary to enjoyment.

"There's just something about the weekend that you look forward to for most of the year,” Mr Amos said.

"I'll be out there to try my best on the track, but it doesn't matter if I don't win, because I'll enjoy the weekend.

"The atmosphere around the town during the week is fantastic, and it's a fantastic social event.”

The three-time outright champion will take a Gould GR55B model car to the event, a later specification on the GR37 that has provided him with previous success.

He set a personal best time last year, and said he hopes that he can better it at this year's event.

"I've only had the chance to drive the 55B twice,” Mr Amos said.

"It's a nice car, so hopefully I can get my head around it for the weekend.

"The street circuit is great, and despite looking simple, provides a good challenge.”