Forced sales of prime real estate in road project path

Councillor Joe Natoli, Mayor Mark Jamieson and Fisher MP Andrew Wallace are pleased the $25.3 million upgrade to Brisbane Rd is going ahead.

Multiple commercial properties will be knocked down as Sunshine Coast Council looks to add to the $16 million spent so far on Mooloolaba land for a major road upgrade.

The council is negotiating with property owners to acquire 101 and 103 Brisbane Rd and 21 Bindaree Cres for the fourth and final stage of construction of its Brisbane Rd upgrade project.

But to reduce the risk of delays to the project, councillors have been recommended to vote in favour of a forced land acquisition of the three properties.

A council spokesman said the project would improve safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, improve traffic flow, reduce delays during peak times and cater for future growth.

"To accommodate this vital upgrade, some land resumptions are required to allow space for the additional traffic lanes, infrastructure upgrades, pedestrian pathways and landscaping," the spokesman said.

The council has acquired 21 properties in part or full at a cost of $16,841,750 for the project.

A drone image shows work done late last year that affected residents of the backstreets in Mooloolaba as part of the Mooloolaba Transport Corridor upgrade project. Picture: Patrick Woods

Individual agreements with landowners are confidential but the spokesman said property purchases were informed by independent market valuations.

The $25.3 million Mooloolaba Transport Corridor Upgrade project is jointly funded, with the Australian Government committing $12 million and the council $13.3 million.

It includes upgrading Brisbane Rd and Walan St to four lanes.

A council report said the three strata-titled buildings needed to be demolished by mid-late 2022 for the fourth and final stage of the project.

It said negotiations would continue but the council should run a compulsory acquisition process too to avoid project delays.

Councillors will vote on the matter at Thursday's ordinary meeting.