Ford Fairlane stolen from residence

UPDATE: 4pm: A SILVER Ford Fairlane has been located after going missing from outside a residence at Allora today.

Acting Sergeant Matt Hagley said the car was found on Clifton-Allora Rd thanks to assistance from an observant member of the public.

The car is reportedly muddy but did not sustain any damage.

Sgt Hagley said the keys were also found inside the vehicle.

The sedan was allegedly stolen between 9am-1:45pm today from Jubb St.

Sgt Hagley said investigations into the incident were ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

Sgt Hagley said the man used the vehicle to get to and from work.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing but Sgt Hagley urged anyone who may have seen the car to immediately phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.