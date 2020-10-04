Forensic probe into serious head-on collision on Coast road

Forensic investigators are working to piece together what led to the head-on collision on a Sunshine Coast road which left four people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Landsborough Maleny Rd at 8.49am Sunday with reports two utes collided, causing one to rollover.

A man in his late teens was trapped in one of the vehicles for more than 30 minutes.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews used the jaws of life to free him.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue flew the young man to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition with head injuries and a broken leg.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two other men in their late teens were driven to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, one with neck and back pain and another with minor injuries.

She said a man in his 60s was also taken to the Sunshine Coast hospital with back pain.

The serious crash closed the busy road until about 1pm.

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision at Landsborough Maleny Rd shortly before 9am on October 4.

"The ambulance (crews) were on scene immediately, along with QFES and QPS," a Queensland Police spokesman on the scene said.

"Traffic was delayed for a few hours and the forensic crash unit are investigating."

Queensland Police is appealing to the public for any information that could assist investigations, including dashcam footage, to help piece together what happened.