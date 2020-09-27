‘Forever in our hearts’: Teen killed in crash identified

TRIBUTES have begun pouring in for a young Innisfail man who died in a tragic head-on collision with a truck at Mourilyan.

Innisfail State College student Darcy McKay was the sole occupant of the Toyota HiLux when it collided with a B-double on Mourilyan Harbour Rd about 6.20am on Sunday morning.

The 18-year-old P-plater had recently celebrated his school formal and graduation with classmates earlier this month.

Innisfail man Darcy McKay, 18, who was killed in a crash outside Mourilyan.



Friends have taken to social media to pay their respects.

"Condolences to the Mckay family! Rest easy Darcy," one wrote.

Others added: "Rest up easy big falla", "forever in our hearts" and "fly high brother".

An outdoor enthusiast, his social media pages are littered with pictures of fishing and four wheel driving trips.

Mr McKay's death takes the Far North road toll to 18 this year.

September has been particularly horrific with seven fatalities in the region this month alone, forcing police to launch a major traffic operation in response.

A man has died after his utility collided with a truck on Mourilyan Harbour Rd. Picture: Arun Singh Mann

The most recent was Mt Sheridan mum-of-two Mai Vu Brandon, 45, who died when her car also collided with a truck on the Bruce Highway at Wrights Creek on September 15.

Cairns police Det Acting Sen-Sgt Scott McGrath begged motorists to take care, particularly with more motorists expected to be on the road as school holidays continued for another week.

"This is a tragedy for all people involved, his family and friends," he said.

"I would just remind people to slow down and take care.

Innisfail man Darcy McKay, 18, had just celebrated his school formal.

"We've seen an increase in crashes for the school holiday period and we want everyone to get home safe."

He said initial investigations into the crash suggest the eastbound HiLux was attempting to overtake another utility which was towing a boat when it collided with the oncoming B-double in a 100km/h section of the road.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the crash. Picture: Arun Singh Mann

There was understood to be heavy fog in the area at the time.

The truck driver, a 63-year-old man from South Johnstone, was assessed at the scene by paramedics but was not physically injured.

Mourilyan Harbour Road was closed for several hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are urged to come forward.

