Forging new Anzac traditions keeps memories alive

NOT FORGOTTEN: Anzac Day services may not be able to go ahead this year due to coronavirus but Kev and Tina Neal will continue to commemorate the important day.

ANZAC Day ceremonies will look very different this year, with coronavirus restrictions making it impossible to commemorate the fallen in a traditional manner.

For ex-serviceman Kev Neal, who served for 25 years, the restrictions have allowed him to think of more creative ways to pay his respects.

“We just don’t want people to forget about the day, it’s just there as a reminder,” he said.

With the help of his wife, Tina, who served for 10 years, Mr Neal has decorated their front fence with poppies and placed crosses in their front yard in honour of Anzac Day.

It’s a project the couple said took them two weeks to complete after hearing services had been cancelled.

“I started on smaller ones making wreaths out of egg cartons and it sort of just bloomed from there,” Mrs Neal said.

“I did the painting for two days but we put most of it up on Wednesday. Kev did the crosses and I did everything else – so yes, a team effort.

“As soon as the lockdown came in, we thought this is what we’ll do.”

Mr Neal said the response had already been overwhelmingly positive from those who had driven past.

“A young fella walked past on Wednesday and he gave us the thumbs up and said it was awesome,” he said.

“It’s good to feel a bit of respect from the community.”

With a strong appreciation for all servicemen and women, Mr and Mrs Neal are proud of their time in the ­defence force.

“We don’t have the big marches that ex-servicemen and current servicemen look forward to,” Mrs Neal said.

“Anzac Day here in Warwick has always been good, the community has always got involved with it.

“There’s always usually a luncheon for ex-serving men and women and it’s a nice time to catch up and it’s kind of like a reunion on Anzac Day or Remembrance Day … you just talk and talk and they’re the same stories but it’s like a continuation of your service.”

With no dawn service at the cenotaph, Mr Neal is planning to play the Last Post in his front yard instead.

“The neighbours are going to know it,” he said.

“We’ll light a fire to have the ‘eternal flame’ burning. And then I’ll head down to my remembrance garden to have a beer with my mates that I’ve lost.”