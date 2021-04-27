Former acting SDRC CEO announces sudden resignation

After years in executive roles at Southern Downs Regional Council, former acting CEO Jane Stroud has announced her sudden resignation in line with the organisation’s “new direction”.

Mrs Stroud was appointed as the council’s director of sustainable development in 2018, and in that time led her team through a range of strategic and community endeavours.

SDRC CEO Dave Burges said the former director and acting CEO originally applied for a contract renewal, but they eventually came to an agreement that “the region would benefit from fresh changes at the executive level”.

“Change is part of every organisation, and often new leadership brings new direction,” Mr Burges said.

“Recently I appointed a new director of finance, assets, and special projects and a director of corporate and community services.

“Mrs Stroud resigned from her role and leaves our organisation with our well wishes and I look forward to the changes this brings at the executive leadership level.”



Mayor Vic Pennisi added Mrs Stroud’s work during the bushfire recovery and achievements in planning and waste services also merited special mention.

The resigning director acknowledged her time at SDRC had been a “great personal learning curve” while working in a regional community.

“Having seen firsthand the hardship of the drought, bushfires, and COVID, I have been constantly amazed by the resilience and strength of the community,” Mrs Stroud said.

“I wish the mayor, councillors, CEO, and all the staff of the organisation a successful and prosperous future and thank them for their support over the last three years.”

