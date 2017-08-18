Former champ eyes the top

Ekka open poetry champ Carmel Wooding with Emily Jones, who placed second in the secondary school competition.

A PASSION for poetry performance has seen Assumption College teacher- librarian Carmel Wooding rise to the top again, 15 years after twice being crowned Australian bush poetry lady champion.

Last weekend, Mrs Wooding took out both the open original poem performance section and the open performance of a poem not written by the performer at the Brisbane Exhibition.

Mrs Wooding and her young family plan to take a road trip at the end of the year so she can take a run at another title at the National Bush Poetry Championships in Perth.

"It was a huge thrill to win,” she said.

"I've always loved performing bush poetry and these days it's even more special now that my two boys are performing and competing with me.”

Mrs Wooding discovered her love of bush poetry as a teenager, as her family took off to country music festivals around the country.

"We'd pile into the motorhome and go on adventures,” she said.

"And bush poetry always had a huge presence at those festivals and I fell in love with it and the art of the performance.”

Mrs Wooding said involving her husband, Adam, and two sons - James, 9, and William, 5, - in her passion, was like those old days of her own childhood.

"I was really involved in performance as a teenager and young adult but then I moved away from Warwick after school and got married, went to university and raised a family, so there weren't as many opportunities,” she said.

"Now the boys are bigger, they've become interested and it's something we can do as a family which is so lovely. The biggest thrill for me is watching them perform and enjoy t

Joining Mrs Wooding at the Ekka was first-timer and Assumption College Year 7 student Emily Jones.

Emily said she was thrilled to place second in the secondary school competition.