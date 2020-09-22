Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sam Cox
Sam Cox
Politics

Former LNP MP Sam Cox announces Burdekin tilt for new party

Caitlan Charles
by
22nd Sep 2020 12:33 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CHAMELEON candidate will run for his third party at a state election for the seat of Burdekin.

Perennial political candidate Sam Cox will throw his hat in the ring for the Katter's Australia Party at the October 31 election.

This will be the former Thuringowa Liberal National Party MP's fourth tilt at politics at both state and local level.

Mr Cox said when he was part of the Campbell Newman Government, it quickly became clear that the LNP was a Brisbane-based party.

In 2015, he had another run at Burdekin as a One Nation candidate.

Despite swearing off politics after his tilt at the Townsville mayor's job earlier this year, he will join Robbie Katter's team to fight for his home - the Burdekin.

Robbie Katter. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Robbie Katter. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

While he now lives in Townsville, Mr Cox was born and bred in the Burdekin, growing up on a cattle-and-cane farm.

Mr Cox now works in the agricultural and pastoral industry for Elders, covering an area from Normanton to Moranbah.

"In the beginning, I ran for a major party, the LNP, thinking that is where you need to be to make change," he said.

"But I realised having a Brisbane-based party is not going to be good for Queensland."

Mr Cox said the KAP was a North Queensland party made up of Queenslanders.

Mr Katter said a number of key Burdekin industry players had approached him to push for Mr Cox as a candidate.

He said that Mr Cox had a long history of supporting North Queensland.

"I remember (when Mr Cox was Thuringowa MP) it was reported in the paper that you were ostracised … for speaking out in the paper here and saying (the LNP) had become detached from North Queensland needs," Mr Katter said.

"As a party, we're trying to create a strong force to take down to Brisbane … so we need people that are strong and Sam fits that bill."

More Stories

katter australian party politics queensland election sam cox

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MERCURY RISING: Soaring temps, storms on way for Warwick

        Premium Content MERCURY RISING: Soaring temps, storms on way for Warwick

        Weather Been feeling the heat this week? Find out when you can expect a cool change and rain here:

        Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW

        Premium Content Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW

        News Queensland will throw open its borders to five NSW shires

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick District Court, updated...

        The weirdest excuses doled out in Warwick courts

        Premium Content The weirdest excuses doled out in Warwick courts

        Crime Car envy, stares and more: the bizarre reasons that don’t always fly with Warwick...