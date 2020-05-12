Former mayor elected to Warwick Chamber of Commerce

ONTO THE NEXT: Former Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie has been appointed as the president of the Warwick Chamber of Commerce.

FORMER Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie is moving from council chambers to the Warwick Chamber of Commerce, where she is set to advocate for the local business community as its newly-elected president.

Mrs Dobie takes over from outgoing president Julia Keogh, who returned to the vice-president role following the conclusion of her term.

Over the last 12 months, Ms Keogh has worked hard to further the economic growth of Warwick, fostering such projects as The Spring Fling and the Legend's Laneway.

The former mayor, whose position as WCC president was uncontested, told the general meeting she was keep to focus on and refine the pre-existing WCC strategic plan.

The four-pillar strategy emphasis the role of the WCC in advocating, innovating, collaborating and education local businesses with the goal of growing the Warwick economy.

A spokeswoman for the WCC said Mrs Dobie was an appropriate choice, with her wealth of experience in both local government, the Australian Army, and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"Tracy has spent considerable time meeting with and hearing from local business owners over the past four years," the spokeswoman said.

"From Tregony to The Head, Killarney to Elbow Valley, out to Karara, Allora and all the areas in-between, Tracy has made it her focus to meet and listen with local business owners and operators."

Mrs Dobie will shepherd the association into its 98th year of operation, during which time the WCC members "look forward to continuing to develop and deliver opportunities for our region".

Jane Pollard continues in her role as treasurer and Kevin Reynolds as secretary.

Outgoing vice-president David Martin was thanked for his four years of voluntary service to the association and presented with a special gift as an acknowledgment of thanks.

The next WCC General Meeting will be held on June 1.

For more information contact warwickchamber@gmail.com