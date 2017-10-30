Former nurse turns attention to flowers

FULL BLOOM: Gardener Rodney Burraston (second right) with The Oaks residents (from left) Reg Davis, Moya Wedlake and Sinclair Brynes are enjoying the vibrant gardens.

FULL BLOOM: Gardener Rodney Burraston (second right) with The Oaks residents (from left) Reg Davis, Moya Wedlake and Sinclair Brynes are enjoying the vibrant gardens. Elyse Wurm

AFTER spending two years at The Oaks Nursing Home taking care of residents, Rodney Burraston turned his attention to bringing the grounds into full bloom.

The former nurse started a role in gardening and maintenance just three months ago.

In that time he has planted countless colourful blooms as well as painted planter boxes and seats to breathe life into the grounds.

Mr Burraston, who owns his own gardening and maintenance business, said he thought he'd give the job a go when it popped up.

"The only thing I miss is spending the time with the residents so I don't get to do that as much now,” he said.

"But you get to plod around outside, I'm an outside person.”

The gardens are now bursting with colour, with marigolds, roses and poppies are just some of the flowers now in bloom.

"We aim for a lot of colour, three months ago everything up here was brown,” Mr Burraston said.

Gardener Rodney Burraston has been working hard to inject some colour into the grounds at The Oaks Nursing Home in Warwick. Elyse Wurm

"The building is the brown sort of brick so I've painted a lot of the garden beds and the seats in bright colours.

"All the residents are loving what's happening, before we had no flowers just green hedges.

"They get more enjoyment out of it than anyone and they just like seeing the changes as you've been doing it.”

Mr Burraston said the majority of the plants were grown from seeds and the weather proved a challenge, as persistent cold conditions delayed the planting.

But this trouble is not evident now with flowers filling the garden beds to the brim.

The Warwick community will get to see the transformation first hand during an Open Garden day at The Oaks next month.

As a major fundraiser for The Oaks, the open garden will also feature stalls with plants and crafts, as well as a Devonshire tea.

Even the garden seats are looking much brighter at The Oaks. Elyse Wurm

Mr Burraston said the money raised was used to fund activities and outings for residents.

"We used to have a cent sale every year and people got a bit stale with it so we thought we'd try a few different things,” he said.

"Last year we had the bowls day and this year we'll have the open gardens for something different.”

The open garden will be held on Saturday November 11 from 9am-12pm at The Oaks, 56 Locke St.

Entry costs $10 and includes Devonshire tea.

For more information, phone 46603521.