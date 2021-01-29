Former partner of MAFS star sentenced for bikie catch up

A Rebels bikie and former partner of a Married At First Sight star has faced court for meeting with criminal organisation participants at a pub.

A Rebels motorcycle gang member has received home detention for meeting with criminal organisation participants at a Golden Grove pub.

Shane Michael Steven Smith, 37, pleaded guilty in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Thursday morning to being present with two or more criminal organisation participants.

Smith, the former partner of Married At First Sight favourite Stacey Hampton, met with Lavi Junior Fono, 28, of Walkley Heights and Scott Aaron Willis, 33, of Mawson Lakes, at the Village Tavern at Golden Grove on January 19, 2020.

Fono and Willis also pleaded guilty to the same offence.

The court heard on Thursday Smith, of Redwood Park, and the two other men were caught on CCTV watching a martial arts fight on TV and drinking beers.

Shane Smith and his former partner Stacey Hampton. Picture: Shane Smith Facebook

Police prosecutor Andrew Haynes said the men gathered for "several hours".

"They were drinking beers, sitting slightly apart but beers were bought for each other," Mr Hayes said.

"It's clear all three of them are together."

Smith, a father of three and boxing instructor, received two months and two days home detention for the incident.

He did not comment during the short hearing.

Fono, who also appeared in the dock with Smith on Thursday and had his bail revoked, hugged his colleague before being taken into custody by a sheriff's officer.

He will appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in March for sentencing.

Willis also received two months and two days home detention at an earlier date for the Golden Grove encounter.

