Former police officer’s life and service celebrated

Queensland Police Service Superintendent Michael Sawrey delivers a statement of service for the late Judith Jackson at her memorial service in Maryborough. PHOTO: Contributed.

ONE of the first female officers sworn into the then-Queensland Police Force has been remembered at a memorial service in Maryborough.

Family, friends, carers and officers from the Queensland Police Service, Australian Federal Police and retired female officers gathered at the Rotary Chapel on Thursday to pay their last respects to Judith Jackson.

Ms Jackson was sworn-in in 1972 and first served as an officer with the Queensland Police Force before joining the Australian Federal Police, then called the Commonwealth Police.

During her time with both jurisdictions, Ms Jackson provided celebrated and well-remembered service.

She worked in many different capacities, including the traffic branch and other task forces.

Women who served with Ms Jackson remembered her at the service and spoke about her passion, friendships and love for life with a great sense of humour.

Police chaplains described Ms Jackson as a person who loved others and cared deeply for the role she played in the community.

Carers from the Maryborough Groundwater Lodge, who looked after Ms Jackson in her final years, spoke fondly of her and said she would be missed by all staff and her fellow residents.

Her brother, Thomas, said his sister was loved by everyone she met.

Mr Jackson said he loved hearing about his sister's service to her community from her friends and colleagues who spoke at the memorial.

Superintendent Mick Sawrey provided a statement of service from the Queensland Police Service.

Detective Superintendent Shane McLennan delivered the statement of service on behalf of the Australian Federal Police.