Former priest extradited to NSW to face child sex offences

A SOUTHERN Downs man was today ordered to return to New South Wales where he will face allegations of historic child sex offences.

Escorted by a single police officer, the former priest was ushered into the dock at the back of Warwick Magistrates Court.

Duty lawyer Clare Hine appeared for the man.

"He is consenting to extradition and not seeking bail at this time,” Ms Hine said.

Aged in his 70s, the man appeared unshaven and wearing a dark green jumper.

After hearing Ms Hine's submission, Magistrate Bevan Manthey asked if the man agreed he was the person on the warrant.

"He does, your honour,” she said.

Mr Manthey then read through the extradition application before granting its approval.

"I'm satisfied that he is the person named in that warrant,” Mr Manthey said.

"I order that he be returned to the state of New South Wales where the original warrant for his arrest was issued.”

The man is expected to appear in the Local Court of Armidale tomorrow morning.

Police allege the long-time Southern Downs local is responsible for nine child sex offences from the 1970s.

A police spokesman said the man had been part of an ongoing investigation and a number of people had made complaints to NSW police in recent times.

He was arrested yesterday afternoon from his home in a coordinated operation between New South Wales and Queensland police.

He was held in custody at Warwick watchhouse until his appearance in court this morning.

After the extradition application was granted, the man was moved swiftly from the court room to be transferred.