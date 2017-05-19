Former priest faces court

ADJOURNED: Former priest due to appear at Armidale Local Court in June.

A SOUTHERN Downs man who was this month charged with nine historical child sex offences faced court in Armidale on Wednesday.

Granted conditional bail during his first court appearance, the former priest was ordered this week to continue serving the same bail arrangements and the case was adjourned until June 21.

Aged in his 70s, the man was extradited to New South Wales from Warwick Magistrates Court earlier this month to answer to allegations of indecent assault upon a male.

Police said four alleged victims had come forward in relation to alleged offences between 1970-1982 in the Armidale area.

Armidale Police Inspector Roger Best said the victims were aged between nine and 13 at the time of the alleged offences.

The first statement of complaint was received in August 2015, from which time the long-time Southern Downs local became the focus of an ongoing investigation.

Nine charges were laid after the man was arrested on the Southern Downs earlier this month.