Former Southern Downs priest given bail in Armidale

CHARGED: The Southern Downs man is due to reappear in Armidale Local Court next Wednesday.

AFTER being extradited from Warwick Magistrates Court on Friday, a Southern Downs man was taken to Tenterfield Police Station where he was charged with nine counts of indecent assault upon a male.

Police allege the former priest committed the offences upon four victims, who were aged between nine and 13 at the time.

Armidale Police Inspector Roger Best said the offences allegedly occurred in the Armidale area between 1970 and 1982.

Detectives were made aware of the matter in August 2015.

"That initial statement of complaint led to a number of other inquiries, which led to the other three victims being identified," he said.

The 79-year-old was arrested last Thursday in an operation between NSW and Queensland police.

Appearing before the Armidale Local Court on Saturday, he was granted conditional bail and scheduled to reappear on May 17.