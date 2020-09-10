Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Former priest to face ‘fitness’ test in sex assault case

Aisling Brennan
10th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER priest accused of buggery will have his health and fitness questioned before a court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing an historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor told Lismore District Court on Wednesday his client had undergone the court-ordered fitness assessment and medical report.

It is understood Mr Kitchingman, who lives near Newcastle, has dementia and is recovering from injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

Judge Jeffery McLennan set a fitness hearing for September 24 in the Lismore District Court.

The Department of Public Prosecutions indicated they would not conduct their own medical assessment and would rely on the report submitted by Mr Kitchingman's legal team.

Judge McLennan ordered Mr Kitchingman to appear on video link on September 24 if he is unable to travel to Lismore.

Mr Kitchingman's bail will continue until the next court appearance.

buggery charge lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARWICK EVENT GUIDE: What’s on for the rest of 2020

        Premium Content WARWICK EVENT GUIDE: What’s on for the rest of 2020

        Whats On Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on our social calendar but not all has been lost - here is what’s on and what’s not.

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        • 10th Sep 2020 5:33 AM
        Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        Premium Content Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        News A Granite Belt winery has hit the market with owners certain the sale of the...

        • 10th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Popular franchise set to open Warwick store

        Premium Content Popular franchise set to open Warwick store

        News The company is looking for staff to operate and manage the upcoming Rose City shop.