Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Silhouette of young girl
Silhouette of young girl
Crime

Former strip club worker caught with drugs, pipe

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Oct 2020 11:58 AM | Updated: 2:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER strip club worker caught with drugs said she used them to lose weight.

Sarah Jean Walker, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing drugs, utensils and contravening police.

Walker was found with 10g of marijuana and a pipe on October 8.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said Walker had lost her employment and put on weight and struggled with it.

She said the marijuana assisted her in getting to her ideal weight and now she had reached it there was no reason for her to keep using it.

Walker told the court she used to work at the Boardroom - a strip club - which had permanently shut.

She was fined $800 and no conviction was recorded.

 

Read more drug stories:

Man had plans to supply drugs to his girlfriend, a minor

Woman had marijuana 'for her health'

Drug producer sentenced to community service

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistates court gladstone utensil possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gap in NDIS providers inspires new service

        Premium Content Gap in NDIS providers inspires new service

        News The new Southern Downs business will see tailored care plans rolled out to residents in need.

        Premier announces NSW-QLD border decision

        Premium Content Premier announces NSW-QLD border decision

        News Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announces border decision

        Warwick police hunt runaway hoons

        Premium Content Warwick police hunt runaway hoons

        News Police left ‘frustrated’ as driver speeds away from crime scene.

        Farmers put on notice after police seize rifles in drug raid

        Premium Content Farmers put on notice after police seize rifles in drug raid

        News Officers from Toowoomba’s Major and Organised Crime Squad issued a stern warning to...