Former Warwick brothers build own Kokoda legacy

HARDCORE: Tackling Kokoda were Terry McLennan, Carla McLennan, Erin and Alain Coquer, and and Shane McLennan.

TWO intrepid former Warwick men have successfully tackled the trek of a lifetime.

Earlier this year, around Anzac Day, brothers Shane and Terry McLennan, along with Shane's daughters Erin and Carla and Erin's husband Alain Coquerand, took on the 96km Kokoda Track in Papau New Guinea.

Shane McLennan, a detective superintendent stationed in Port Moresby with the Australian Federal Police, said the group completed the mammoth task as part of the annual Police Legacy Kokoda Trek.

"I got involved as I am the president of AFP Legacy and we have been joining with NSW Police Legacy for the last couple of years to take our police legatees on camps and adventures,” Shane said.

"This was the first year that AFP Legacy has joined in with the Kokoda Trek, probably because with me being currently deployed in PNG on our current AFP mission it made things easier for me to organise. "Besides, it would be a shame to live and work in PNG for a couple of years and not do the Kokoda Track.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Shane said the preparation was as much about mental fitness as it was physical fitness.

"I did lots of walking the hills here in Port Moresby, gradually adding heavier backpacks,” he said.

"Carla trained at Mt Dandenong in Melbourne and Erin, Alain and Terry used Mt Coot-tha in Brisbane as their training base.

"All up there were about 30 trekkers in our group, made up of Police Legacy volunteers, supporters, friends and family.”

Shane said the trek was the toughest thing he had done in his 54 years.

"I've never worked so hard or sweated so much in all my life,” he said.

"But it was worth it.

"It rained every night and on two of the days, putting on wet clothes, socks and boots each morning at 5am was the norm.

"Sleeping wasn't a problem though, given the physical exertion in the day.''

Shane said his daughter Erin did the trek while 10 weeks pregnant.

"She did it tough most days with some form of morning or afternoon sickness, but she did us proud,” he said.

"Most companies do the trek over seven to 10 days; we did it in eight days.

"Some of the hills were that steep that all fours were needed.”