Former Warwick juniors in Condy Super Nines hockey final

HOCKEY: Three players with a Warwick connection are part of the Hugh's Jass's team to play Sassfitters from Brisbane in the final of the Condy Super Nines hockey at Queens Park today.

The final is at 12.30pm and the Hugh's Jass's team will be led by former Warwick junior Stephen Hawthorne.

His sister Jane Roper and another former Warwick junior, Grant Windle, are in the team.

Windle missed three seasons of hockey and returned to club hockey last season for Nambour Blue Demons which made the Sunshine Coast grand final.

He played Australian Hockey League games for the Queensland Blades after making state teams from Warwick as a junior.

A prolific goalscorer, Windle came up with "half a dozen” when asked about how many goals he scored last season.

Hawthorne is hockey director in the Toowoomba Hockey Association after playing for seven years for Australian Country, the majority as captain, This season he will play with his son Jack for Past High in A3 in Toowoomba.

Roper plays A2 for Past High in Toowoomba and was the third leading goalscorer in the competition last season with 13.

All three played their junior hockey in Warwick and have family in the area so there will be some Warwick cheers for the Toowoomba team in the grand final today.

Three Warwick teams played in the nines and had their share of wins across the weekend.