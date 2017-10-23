Forty years of volunteering at the Warwick Rodeo

Warren Schelbach has been volunteering at the Warwick Rodeo for 40 years.

A DAY IN THE LIFE - Warren Schelbach

YOU wouldn't get Warren Schelbach on a bucking bull for quids, but without fail every year, you'll find him at the Warwick Rodeo, chipping in to help out at the region's biggest event.

For 40 years Mr Schelbach has been putting aside rodeo week to volunteer at the showgrounds.

The farmer, who has spent all of his life working a patch of land near Sandy Creek said the camaraderie of the rodeo couldn't be beaten.

"I love coming back here,” he said.

"Year after year, the same people come back and it's a great opportunity to catch up with a lot of old mates.”

Starting out when he was about 30, in the back yards readying the cattle for the cut-out during the campdrafting competitions, Mr Schelbach has tried his hand at most of the volunteer jobs available during rodeo week.

"I love the campdrafting, so that'd be my favourite job,” he said.

"But as I've gotten older and slowed up, working in the bar suits me just fine these days.”

It was also a keen urge of wanting to help the community that kept Mr Schelbach coming back year after year.

Then in the 1990s, he spent seven years as Warwick Show chairman.

"That was a big job,” he said.

"But it gave me a great insight into how everything works when such a large scale event is put together.

"I did my time and then stepped back to let someone else have a go, someone with some fresh new ideas.”

Mr Schelbach still volunteers at the show as well, after years being involved with the prime lamb judging.

As for the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft, Mr Schelbach said this was a very important week for a lot of people.

"Everyone wants to win a Gold Cup,” he said.

"I've never competed at the rodeo myself, I'm much happier standing back watching. You'd have to be pretty brave to get on some of those animals.

"I'm much happier helping out behind the scenes.”

Over the years, Mr Schelbach said he'd watched the Warwick Rodeo turn into a renowned and professional event.

"There have been huge changes across the years,” he said.

"Heaps of advancements and upgrades.

"Everything has improved 100% - it's well run and a lot of fun to be a part of.

This year you'll find Mr Schelbach in the Matt Geraghty Bar handing out ice cold beers.