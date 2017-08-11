26°
Forum to guide future of health on Southern Downs

Jonno Colfs
| 11th Aug 2017 7:15 AM
MAJOR issues affecting the health of Warwick residents will be on the agenda at the Better Health In Your Community forum at the Warwick Town Hall today from 11am.

The forum is hosted by the Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network and the call has been put out for as many people as possible from the community to attend.

Network CEO Simone Finch said the aim of the forum was to ensure the health network spent funds based on community needs.

"Right now, we need your help to assess and understand the specific primary health care needs in your local community,” she said.

"Our charter is to ensure that all people living in our region, especially marginalised or vulnerable groups, have access to a responsive, integrated and high-quality health system.

"The PHN conducts analysis and planning in collaboration with general practice, the primary health sector, hospital and health services, the social sector and the community to better understand the health needs of the region.

"The Warwick community conversation will form part of this region-wide consultation.”

The forum will give patients, health service providers and the public the opportunity to identify gaps in the health system and how to fill those gaps.

Southern Downs councillor Neil Meiklejohn, who is also involved with the PHN Community Advisory Committee, said on a personal level he wanted to see locals have their say.

"Here is the chance to improve the services for everyone in the community,” he said.

"For better travel and patient assistant programs, for helping everyone - including GPs - to understand exactly what services are available in the region and how to find them.”

Management of chronic disease will be a focus at the forum and CrMeiklejohn said treating patients with chronic diseases could be quite complex.

"Chronic disease is a major issue within the Southern Downs and more often than not sufferers require a range of services,” he said.

"Gathering information about health pathways in the community is vital - getting to see the right specialists, knowing where those specialists are and if travel is needed, how to assist patients to get to appointments.”

Chronic diseases affecting the Warwick community include diabetes, asthma, circulatory system diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease , respiratory diseases and mental and behavioural issues.

The key priority areas to be discussed at the forum include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health; aged care, including palliative care; digital health; mental health, including alcohol and drugs; population health, including chronic disease management, accessibility of after- hours health services, immunisation and refugee health, and workforce health.

For more information, go to ddwmphn.com.au.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community health ddwmphn southern downs regional council

