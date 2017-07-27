FOUND: Warwick lotto winners

STOP the press. Warwick's newest Lotto winners have been found.

A hard-working couple from the region were left shocked and near speechless yesterday morning after the revelation they had won more than $212,000 in last week's Powerball draw.

The couple's registered entry was the only division two winning entry in Australia for Powerball draw 1105 on Thursday 20 July 2017, delivering a prize of $212,518.05.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their 12-game QuickPick entry from Hynes Newsagency, 110 Palmerin Street, Warwick and as well as winning division two, their entry also won division six, taking their total prize to a whopping $212,556.95.

After a bit of searching, a Golden Casket official broke the news of the Powerball win to the couple yesterday.

"Bullsh*t!" the winning man said when told of his win.

"We hadn't checked our ticket yet so we had no idea at all. We're regular players and the biggest amount we've ever won is $30!

"Thank you, we appreciate it."

The couple, who work on the land, said the win had come at an opportune time.

They plan to share their windfall with their family and use it to pay some expenses.

Hynes Newsagency owner Paul Hynes said the outlet was thrilled the couple had discovered their prize.

"It's been a week-long mystery," he said.

"We were wondering if the ticketholder knew they'd won and whether they'd be coming in to check.

"It's great to hear it's someone from the region and hope it makes a big difference to them.

"Hopefully we'll go one better and find a division one winner for Saturday's $20 Million Superdraw."

Mr Hynes said they had sold a few big winning tickets over the years.

"It had been a little while though, so we certainly due," he said.

"Lotto can be a bit of a one way street, so it's really great to see some go back to the customers.

"It's a great boost for everyone when something like this happens."

Mr Hynes said it was lucky the winning couple were registered with Golden Casket.

"We thought it was a bit odd that no one had come in to claim the cash," he said.

"But it didn't take too long to track them down once it was discovered they were registered.

"If they weren't and that ticket went through the wash, or got lost or they just forgot about it, that money would have eventually been forfeited, so this is a much better outcome."