Foundations laid at Southern Downs supermarket

MOVING FORWARD: Customers are excited to shop at the new deli and bakery at IGA Allora. Contributed
by Elyse Wurm

EXCITEMENT is building for the new extension at IGA Allora with the foundations being laid this week.

Store manager Rachel Pavy said the slab was poured yesterday and walls were likely to start going up next week.

The extension is being built to accommodate a new deli and bakery as well as cold rooms and storerooms.

"At the end of the extension the whole shop is going to be bigger, we're going from three isles to seven,” she said.

"We'll get brand new fridges and freezers as well.”

Progress is being made on extensions at the IGA at Allora. Contributed

Work on the building began about a month ago, with the final product pipped to be a store that is just one step down from a SUPA IGA.

Stage one of the extension, including the new deli and bakery, is expected to be completed before Christmas as long as the weather allows.

Stage two, which includes extending the isles and installing new fridges, is due to be finished early next year.

"I've been working in this shop for 9 years and to see it grow and expand,” Ms Pavy said.

"All the customers love it, they can't wait for the bakery to go in.”

Warwick Daily News
