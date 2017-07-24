Foundations laid for fishing icon

LARGE SCALE: Killarney artist Paul Stumkat (second from right) is helping members of the Warwick and District Recreational Fish Stocking Association Bob Reid, Roger Martin and Ed Kemp place a statue of a murray cod pair at Federation Park.

FIVE tonnes of stone was lifted in by crane yesterday this afternoon to lay the base for a new public artwork in Warwick's Federation Park.

A pair of murray cod will be the feature of the installation destined for the parkland by the banks of the Condamine River.

Killarney natural history artist Paul Stumkat will carve the pair of fish from a block of marble sourced from Southern Downs quarries.

"At the moment I'm trying to secure the best piece of marble with the help of Sibelco out at Cherrabah,” Mr Stumkat said.

"I've worked in stone a lot before but I usually use sandstone just because it's easier to find.

"Marble is actually easier to carve than sandstone though so I could be finished quite quickly.

"I did the sandstone water dragon down here as well and that was two weeks of hard yakka, so once I have the stone it will come along quickly.”

Once the marble has been retrieved, it will be taken back to Mr Stumkat's Killarney studio to be carved and from there, the finished statue will be brought back to Warwick.

The project spearheaded by Warwick and District Recreational Fish Stocking Association received $18,000 from the Regional Arts Development Fund, administered by Southern Downs Regional Council.

Mr Stumkat said the project was a credit to the community group, and said it was great to see a greater interest in public art.

"It really is a testimony to these guys - they've got the drive to bring this here,” he said.

Warwick and District Fish Stocking Association members Bob Reid and Ed Kemp said the project was already six months in the making.

"We thought for the 30 year anniversary of the association we would do something very special,” Mr Kemp said.

"We wanted to tie it in to the habitat we've been laying in this part of the Condamine River that has helped murray cod breeding in this stretch of the river, and the 5million fish we've released in the years we've operated.

"We want to have this part of the Condamine between labelled as the Murray Cod Rehabilitation Reach and we've applied to have that registered with the Murray Darling Basin Authority.

"With this statue, we hope to promote Warwick as a murray cod capital to tourists.”

Mr Reid said the long-term goal was to keep Warwick's waterways healthy for future generations of anglers to enjoy.

"What we would like to see if our grandchildren able to come down to the park and be able to fish here,” he said.

"The fish stocking association has put in $2000 for the statue and Paul (Stumkat) has put in another $2000 for a total cost of $22,000.

"The council has dug the hole to place it in, and we'll now fill now lay down road base donated by Warwick.”