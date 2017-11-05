News

Four arrests on Warwick streets overnight

Police were on scene.
Police were on scene. Tessa Mapstone
by Gerard Walsh

FOUR people will face Warwick Magistrates Court after street incidents in Warwick overnight Saturday.

At 11.50pm, a 23-year-old man from Toowoomba was charged with public nuisance in Albion Street.

"He was allegedly fighting with other people on the street. A 25-year-old woman from Toowoomba was allegedly fighting and yelling threats and was arrested at 12.17am Sunday and charged with public nuisance,” Warwick police said.

At 2.50am Sunday, a Warwick man, 19, was charged with public nuisance in vicinity of licenced premises in Guy St and near the intersection with Wood St.

He was also charged with obstructing police.

A 26-year-old woman from Warwick was charged with obstructing police. Both people who were arrested in Guy St were released on bail on Sunday morning.

All four arrested in Warwick overnight Saturday will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 29.

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Rower excels in uni studies - it is not just about sport

Rower excels in uni studies - it is not just about sport

HARRIET has excelled academically while studying a Bachelor of Health Science degree this year.

Language of kindness creates diverse town

WELCOME: Language tutors (back, from left) Roger Fraser, Sue Hamlet, Li-Lu Seaborne and Montana Nicholson are looking to welcome new students at the Southern Downs and Refugee Migrant Network conversational English classes.

Classes help new Australians to Warwick feel welcome

Three get out of vehicle before it catches alight

Police were on scene on the Leichhardt Highway

Police warn drivers to keep eyes on the road

Smoke covers Cunningham Highway as grass fires threaten

Emergency services arrive at a rollover near Hervey Bay.

Three rural units were called to fight the fires

Local Partners