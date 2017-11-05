Four arrests on Warwick streets overnight

FOUR people will face Warwick Magistrates Court after street incidents in Warwick overnight Saturday.

At 11.50pm, a 23-year-old man from Toowoomba was charged with public nuisance in Albion Street.

"He was allegedly fighting with other people on the street. A 25-year-old woman from Toowoomba was allegedly fighting and yelling threats and was arrested at 12.17am Sunday and charged with public nuisance,” Warwick police said.

At 2.50am Sunday, a Warwick man, 19, was charged with public nuisance in vicinity of licenced premises in Guy St and near the intersection with Wood St.

He was also charged with obstructing police.

A 26-year-old woman from Warwick was charged with obstructing police. Both people who were arrested in Guy St were released on bail on Sunday morning.

All four arrested in Warwick overnight Saturday will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 29.