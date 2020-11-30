FOUR CRIMES, TWO DAYS: Busy weekend of Warwick crime
WARWICK police officers have reported one of their busiest weekends this month, nabbing four alleged law-breakers in two days.
A 54-year-old Tannymorel man was the first to attract police attention when his car was intercepted on Locke St at about 2pm on Friday.
Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid said the man was charged with drink driving after allegedly recording a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08.
The 54-year-old will front Warwick Magistrates Court at a later date.
Police officers had a busy day on the roads, pulling over a 21-year-old motorcyclist from Narangba at 3.20pm on the Cunningham Highway.
The driver allegedly returned a positive drug test, and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on January 25 on one charge of drug driving.
A Warwick pair landed themselves in hot water on Saturday morning, when they caused a “disturbance” at Rose City Shoppingworld at about 8.30am.
The 67-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were issued with fines for public nuisance, but will not be required to appear in court.
MORE WARWICK NEWS:
NAME AND SHAME: Warwick’s drink and drug drivers
NEW SITE: Plans advance for Warwick Saleyards facelift