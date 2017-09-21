Four day blitz nabs 20 drug drivers in Warwick

TOO HIGH: Acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid was disappointed by the number of drug drivers caught.

TWENTY drug drivers were caught in Warwick over the weekend in a targeted police blitz carried out between Friday and Monday.

Last weekend's numbers demonstrates a significant spike in drug driver numbers, as the monthly average of drug drivers nabbed in Warwick sits at about nine.

Three drink drivers were also nabbed in the operation and six people were charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

The blitz marked the start of Operation Spring Break, a three-week operation targeting road safety over the school holiday and back to school period.

Warwick Police acting officer in charge Shane Reid said extra drink and drug testing was also being carried out in Warwick in response to an event taking place south of the Rose City at the weekend.

Acting Snr Sgt Reid said the drugs detected were primarily marijuana and MDMA powder.

"While detection rates are high, it clearly shows a blatant disregard by certain drivers to drive vehicles on roads whilst impaired by drugs or alcohol,” he said.

"Clearly persons under the influence of drugs or alcohol significantly increase the risk of injury or death to all other road users.”

Warwick police officers were supported by the Roadside Drug Testing Unit from Brisbane.

Drivers detected were from Warwick and larger cities such as Brisbane.

Snr Sgt Reid said the large number of drug drivers found compared to drink drivers could be related to the development of roadside drug testing methods.

"We could be detecting more due to our ability to test more,” he said.

Member for the Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg said police were addressing the "appalling culture” of drug driving.

"It's very disturbing and it concerns me that there is such a blase attitude towards drug driving. Especially after decades of targeting drink driving,” he said.

"It's almost become popularised or normalised in that peer group.

"The consequences are horrific for innocent bystanders but also for yourself.”

Mr Springborg said community condemnation and law enforcement had helped address drink driving and now it's up to drug drivers to do the right thing.

"Whilst there are similar penalties for drugs, people keep running the gauntlet,” he said.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, who hosted a community forum in Warwick to address ice use, said it was "totally unacceptable” for drivers to put themselves and others at risk.

"This police presence meant these affected drivers were identified, pulled off the road and dealt with immediately - making our roads safer and I thank our local police for their service and commitment to our community,” he said.

Mr Littleproud said the Federal Government had invested $298million over four years to fight illicit drug and alcohol use in Australia.