Four people were taken to hospital after an alleged group assault late on Sunday night in Riverview.
Crime

Four hospitalised after late night brawl in suburban street

Lachlan Mcivor
26th Apr 2021 7:45 AM
FOUR people were taken to hospital after an alleged "group assault" on an Ipswich suburban street late on Sunday night.

Police received multiple calls about an incident at a private address on Dossie Street in Riverview just before midnight.

Two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital, including a man in his 50s with a head injury.

Another two people were transported to Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Hospital in Brisbane.

All four patients were in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to the incident but there is no record of any arrests being made at this point.

"It's non-reportable so that could mean that no one has made a complaint or police are still working through it," she said.

"Police received multiple calls from informants to say there was a group assault.

"We are aware of the incident."

Ipswich Queensland Times

