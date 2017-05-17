22°
Four months out of the action and not over yet

Jonno Colfs
| 17th May 2017 6:00 PM
WHEN: An artist's impression of the Rose City Shoppingworld redevelopment.

THE Rose City Shoppingworld food court development has taken months longer than originally expected and some businesses who made way for the refit are feeling the pinch.

Earlier this week, the Rose City Carvery reopened after almost four months out of business and Kebab Zone owner Jim Kebir has been waiting 17 weeks to reopen his popular food outlet.

Last week Mr Kebir was asked to wait a further five weeks.

In March the Daily News reported that Mr Kebir had been told his store would be closed for six to eight weeks.

Yesterday the Daily News contacted McConaghy Group with nine detailed questions regarding the food court.

The questions inquired about work projections, lateness, new shops, public feedback, remuneration for forced closures and factors in delays.

Today McConaghy Group provided the following statement in response to the questions.

"McConaghy Group has completed the difficult expansion phase works to Rose City Shoppingworld's food court, with Rose City Carvery, Donut King, Red Rooster and Warwick Sushi all open for trade.

"The current seating arrangements are an interim step. The nature of the refurbishment requires that completion of final seating and shop fitouts are expected progressively.”

Mr Kebir said a mistake in construction had set the works back from the start.

"They put a wall where a door was supposed to be,” he said.

"The council had to get involved and the plan and project changed again.

Mr Kebir said the new shop would be smaller and dearer.

"But it is exactly how we want it and we are now a Kebab Zone franchise.

"I was paying leasing fees, but head office understands the issue and has allowed me stop while we wait to open the shop.

"It's been frustrating, our savings are being drained through rent and bills.

"And Warwick misses us and we miss our customers.

"If I could go and open up today I would in a flash.”

Warwick Daily News

QUEENSLAND communities ravaged by Cyclone Debbie are bracing to be hit by even worse floods, with more than a month’s worth of rain set to fall

From Finland to Friendlies

DOWN UNDER: Finnish-born Anniina Ikäheimo now calls Warwick home.

Four years later she's here to stay.

Major CBD street closed for a month

CBD street will be closed in Warwick

Warwick motorists will need to find another way

