Four to face court over alleged $6m drug operation

BUST: The large-scale marijuana farm uncovered at an Old Talgai property last year, with which the four accused were allegedly involved. Picture: QPS

FOUR people allegedly involved in a $6 million drug operation near Warwick have fronted court, racking up nearly 40 charges in total.

Lien Thi Tran, Van Thanh Tran and Hoang Viet Vu were first arrested by Warwick detectives in March last year over alleged involvement in a massive marijuana farm on an Old Talgai property.

The joint investigation with a state drug squad and the Australian Border Force allegedly uncovered 1800 mature marijuana plants, a further 340 harvested plants, and 140kg of packaged marijuana buds.

The trio were granted bail in the Supreme Court on April 18, 2019.

Ms Lien Tran, Mr Van Tran and Mr Vu all face two charges each of producing and possessing dangerous drugs, along with a further six charges each of possessing items used in connection with a crime or drug offence.

Ms Lien Tran is also charged with two evasion offences.

A fourth person, Duck Canh Phi, was initially charged with supplying a dangerous drug and possessing an item connected to a drug offence.

The four appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court this week, where Mr Phi’s charges were dismissed, with police offerng no evidence.

Ms Lien Tran, Mr Van Tran, and Mr Vu’s matters were all adjourned to February 17, though their cases could be progressed to a higher court prior to that date.

