Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Four trapped, seven hurt in horror crash

by Jeremy Pierce
25th Jul 2020 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and paramedics are working desperately to save four people trapped after a horror crash in the Gold Coast hinterland, closing a major road.

Two cars collided at an intersection on Nerang-Murwillumbah Road at Advancetown after 1pm on Saturday.

At least four people were trapped in the wreckage.

 

Emergency services on the scene of a major traffic crash on Nerang Murwillumbah Road in Advancetown. Picture: QAS
Emergency services on the scene of a major traffic crash on Nerang Murwillumbah Road in Advancetown. Picture: QAS

 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said firefighters are working to pull people trapped in the vehicles.

He said up to seven people have been injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service says Nerang Murwillumbah Road is closed and will remain closed for a prolonged period of time.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area.

 

Police, ambulance and fire services are all in attendance at the scene near Latimers Crossing, with police saying the incident is serious.

An alternative route is in place to divert motorists travelling in the area, with delays expected in both directions.

 

Originally published as Four trapped, seven hurt in horror crash

More Stories

Show More
car accident crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        premium_icon YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        News COVID-19 is changing the way Queenslanders work and play. But while there are some major health, family and lifestyle benefits, it’s being offset by money worries and...

        MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather and lotto...

        COVID COST: Will Warwick weather worst deficit since WWII?

        premium_icon COVID COST: Will Warwick weather worst deficit since WWII?

        Money Warwick Credit Union CEO explains the upsides of the shocking national outlook.

        Man stalks wife for months after marriage breakdown

        premium_icon Man stalks wife for months after marriage breakdown

        Crime The Warwick man continued to harrass his partner and children