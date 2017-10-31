Four vie for our vote

These four have stepped up as candidates for the Queensland seat of Southern Downs.

These four have stepped up as candidates for the Queensland seat of Southern Downs.

FOUR Southern Downs candidates in the impending Queensland state election are traversing the region as the campaign kicks into full throttle.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Government House on Sunday and confirmed the state election would be held on November 25.

Speculation had been rife for weeks as to when it would be called, with Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls lambasting the delay and calling it "deplorable" on a recent tour of the Granite Belt.

Ms Palaszczuk said she listened to voters and businesses who wanted the uncertainty over.

Labor is yet to line up a Southern Downs candidate but four others have been confirmed.

The Greens' Antonia van Geuns, One Nation's Josh Coyne, independent Rob Mackenzie and the LNP's James Lister are locked in for the contest.

"I wouldn't have taken on this job if I didn't think the people out there wanted someone they could rely on, who's got the experience, both politically and with a rural background," Mr Mackenzie said.

"Being independent is going to be tough, no two ways about it, going up against the party machines. I'm just going to use my own credibility to cut through," he said.

Mr Coyne said power prices, the controversial Safe Schools program and firearms regulations were important issues for him and One Nation.

"When people say why are we different, my response is that if Labor and the LNP had done the correct job by Queensland, then One Nation wouldn't exist.

"We're not out there like the two majors (parties) telling people what they want, we're there listening to what they want," he said.

Mr Lister, who has been on the campaign trail for nine months, breathed a sigh of relief when asked how happy he was to have the date set.

"I think it's vital we give the state proper leadership, proper economic management and proper attention to regional Queensland.

"People lead busy lives, they've got jobs, kids and family and all sorts of commitments so politics is seldom top of the list.

"Now the campaign is on, people will start to think what their choices are and it's up to me, as the LNP candidate, to make sure we put out a really clear vision for Queensland.

"I understand people are disenchanted with politics, they fear for the direction the country is taking and it's up to me to provide an alternative that people can trust," Mr Lister said.

The Greens team were sought for comment but couldn't be reached by deadline.