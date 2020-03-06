Menu
COUNTERFEIT CASH: Police warn residents to be vigilant after fake bank notes have been discovered around the region.
News

Fraudsters face jail time as counterfeit cash circulates

Georgie Hewson
6th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
POLICE have warned Warwick residents and retailers to be vigilant about fake bank notes circulating the region after counterfeit cash was discovered in Toowoomba.

They are marked with foreign language and typically used to teach overseas visitors the different values of Australian currency.

Senior Sergeant Darren Tamblyn said Warwick Police were more alert of the issue after several arrests were made in 2017.

“It was only a couple of notes that came into circulation but the individuals were charged under the Federal Crimes Act,” he said.

“It’s a serious offence and can mean jail time.”

Senior Sergeant Tamblyn said more frequent use of electronic money means residents can spot suspicious behaviour more clearly.

“I think more and more it’s becoming unusual to pay for a lot of things with a $50 note,” he said.

“They normally try to get around it by going to buy something cheap and receiving the change from it, I think if you went to pay for your groceries with $150 in cash, retailers may pay extra attention to the feel and look of the notes.”

Residents who may come across suspicious notes are encouraged to hand them in.

“Have a feel and look for unusual markings, if it doesn’t feel like a normal note, it probably isn’t.”

If you have any information in relation to the fake currency phone PoliceLink on 131 444.

