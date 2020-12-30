‘FREAK EVENT’: Downs farmer receives year worth of rain in one night

About 143mm of rain fell at Bruce McLeish's Karara farm last night.

In what can only be described as a freak weather event, about 143mm of rain fell on the western flank of Bruce McLeish’s Karara property in a little over an hour last night.

The hyper-localised storm flooded his dams and sent water over a spillway.

But only a few kilometres to the east his farmhouse received little more than 10mm

Likewise, most of Mr McLeish’s neighbours missed out on the big falls.

“You can’t order it, so you have to take it when it comes,” he said.

“It must have been a cell that just sat there.

“It was a freak event, that nearly equalled the rain we got last year.”

The rain fell in an isolated pocket of the farm, so much so that Mr McLeish was unaware of how good it was until neighbours phoned him after a report from Bureau of Meteorology.

Still it was a welcome end to a slow year at the property as it recovered from years of drought.

In October 2018 Mr McLeish sold his entire flock after he ran out of water.

Luckily the drought broke in February and gentle rain through the year rejuvenated his pastures.

Mr McLeish said the latest deluge soaked in nicely and set him up for a strong start to 2021.

“We have not restocked with sheep yet, but we have a couple of hundred steers on the agistment,” he said.

“The people who own those cattle will have some big smiles.”

McLeish said he would hold off restocking until he and his neighbours build a 37km cluster fence to keep wild dogs away from his flock.

“We have all the equipment we’ll start work in the new year,” he said.

