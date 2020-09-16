Frecklington defends ‘no mask’ decision on busy flight

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has defended her decision not to wear a mask on a near-full Qantas flight after being called out on social media.

The CFMEU took aim at the Opposition Leader this morning on Twitter.

"Guess which Qld political leader was one of only a very small handful of people on a near full Qantas flight out of Townsville to Brisbane yesterday afternoon to refuse to wear a face mask, despite Qantas urging their use and distributing masks? SPOILER: Her initials are DF," the union tweeted.

Asked why she didn't wear one when it's strongly encouraged, Ms Frecklington said, "I was on two Qantas flights yesterday and I would suggest to you that probably 75 per cent of the people on the Qantas flight weren't wearing a mask."

It comes as Ms Frecklington says she doesn't believe the ACT should be a declared COVID-19 hotspot, citing the more than 60 days of no cases in the southern state.

She has consistently said the border restrictions should be based on the latest medical advice, last month saying if Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young wanted the borders closed until December, she would support it.

Ms Frecklington said she had a briefing with Dr Young this afternoon where she would be asking about the ACT.

"There hasn't been a case in the ACT for over 60 days," she said.

"I don't understand why it is considered a hotspot.

"I don't believe ACT should be a hotspot."

