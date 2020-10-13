LNP denies claims Frecklington referred to election watchdog

With just weeks to go until Queenslanders head to the polls, the state's Opposition Leader has been reportedly referred to the state electoral watchdog by her own party.

The ABC is this morning reporting the LNP referred Ms Frecklington to the Electoral Commission of Queensland, over concerns about a series of fundraising events, which could have violated laws intended to stunt political influence of property developers.

Ms Frecklington has spent the week in Queensland campaigning alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison, with the pair expected to host a LNP fundraiser at the Brisbane Convention Centre on Tuesday.

The ABC said over at least five events during July and August, a number of attendees made donations totalling "almost $150,000".

While no developers appear to have made donations, and they have denied paying to be there, their presence has caused "considerable concern" inside LNP headquarters.

The ABC said they approached Ms Frecklington, who declined an interview, instead issuing a short statement: "Anyone who donates to the party must complete a declaration that they are not a prohibited donor."

"There is transparency about who has donated and who hasn't donated."

The ECQ have not confirmed, nor denied, whether it is investigating Ms Frecklington or other people named in the referral.

However, the LNP has this morning denied it had referred Ms Frecklington to the Electoral Commission, but that the party consistently communications with the polling watchdog over whether they're following the rules surrounding political donations in Queensland.

The October 31 election, in which Ms Frecklington is hoping to topple incumbent Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, will be the first since laws were introduced to curb the risk of corruption around government decisions on development projects.

Political parties who makes or accepts donations from property developers faces up to two years in prison, or a $52,220 fine. Any attempt to evade the ban faces ten years behind bars, or a $195,825 fine.

Ms Frecklington is expected to front the media later today.

Originally published as Frecklington referred to electoral watchdog over fundraisers