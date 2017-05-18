Free after hours doctor for Warwick

WARWICK has a new alternative for after hours health care.

ReadyCare is an after hours GP service provided by Tesltra Health and the Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network and is currently free for users, funded until the end of June.

Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN CEO Simone Finch said the role of the DDWMPHN was to work with general practitioners and other primary health professionals to drive health reform.

"Part of our commitment to the Commonwealth Department of Health is to ensure people living within the Darling Downs and West Moreton regions have access to quality primary health care services after hours,” she said.

"ReadyCare is funded to deliver GP triage and consultations via Telehealth and the expected outcome is providing increased access to primary health care with the aim of reducing emergency department presentations.

"In the case that there is a physical issue, such as a rash, a video consultation can help so that the doctor can see what the situation is.

"Additionally, face-to-face conversations often help people to connect with the doctor, making the consultation more effective and better for the patient.”

The service is currently being funded by DDWMPHN and in June they will consider how much the service has been used and whether or not it has met expectations.

The Condamine Medical Centre's Dr Lynton Hudson said the service would never replace having a doctor in the same room as a patient.

"Simple advice over the phone is fine, but after that a lot of stuff needs to be seen.

"We have an after hours service and if someone calls they are generally very concerned about something and they probably need to be physically seen.”

Dr Hudson said the centre's later closing hours were designed to pick up most after hours problems.

"Outside of that, there is a doctor at the Warwick Hospital and if you have an emergency call 000,” he said.