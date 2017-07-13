Free business workshop in Warwick tonight

WARWICK business people are invited to a free workshop at the town hall this evening.

Hosted by representatives from the Southern Downs Regional Council and the Queensland Department of State Development, the workshop will focus on learning how to win government tenders with an effective capability statement.

Attendees will be instructed on how to tailor capability statements to each tender, how to provide examples of relevant past work and how to provide evidence you have the capacity in your business to take on the work and meet the timelines.

it all happens tonight from 5pm to 7pm.

This is a free workshop but only limited places are available.

Please phone 4661 0455 to book or book online at warwicktickets.com.au