18°
News

Free business workshop in Warwick tonight

Jonno Colfs
| 13th Jul 2017 1:58 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK business people are invited to a free workshop at the town hall this evening.

Hosted by representatives from the Southern Downs Regional Council and the Queensland Department of State Development, the workshop will focus on learning how to win government tenders with an effective capability statement.

Attendees will be instructed on how to tailor capability statements to each tender, how to provide examples of relevant past work and how to provide evidence you have the capacity in your business to take on the work and meet the timelines.

it all happens tonight from 5pm to 7pm.

This is a free workshop but only limited places are available.

Please phone 4661 0455 to book or book online at warwicktickets.com.au

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  business government tenders warwick business

Paid parking debate fires up across Warwick

Paid parking debate fires up across Warwick

Unpopular parking fee could raise thousands for council in debt

Driver trapped after Warwick crash

fire generic. Fire truck.

A woman was trapped in car for over an hour after a late night crash

Warwick rally team raises thousands for charity

Team Riddler from Warwick raised over $4000 during the 2017 Great Endeavour Rally.

Team Riddler from Warwick raised a total in excess of $4,000

West students have three favourite players from Origin 3

THE BEST: Warwick West State School students William Gross, Jack Rossiter, Sophie Strom, Harrison Newton and Ashlee McGee do a Queenslander chant in the wake of the Marooons win in State of Origin.

The Blues have only one once in their lifetimes

Local Partners

GALLERY: Numbers down, but punters still about

A slight drop in sheep numbers wasn't enough to keep the buyers away, as landmark ram event looms in September.

Origin III night at the Cinema

ORIGIN DECIDER: The Origin night at the Warwick Twin Cinema helps to support St Mary's School.

How you can watch Origin on the biggest screen in Warwick.

Wattles at home to top team in TRL

Ty Gardner on the attack for Wattles this season.

Win agianst Oakey but it only gets tougher

Get in touch for a footy game at Warwick touch

BREW CREW TEAM: Scott Fisher, Maugan Benn, Shelby Kinlyside, Adam Byrne, Mitchell Washbourne, Michelle Byrne and Shaun O'Leary won a first season premiership in 2017.

Sign on next Wednesday for budding touch players

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

168 Acre Bush Lifestyle Block

L78 Tralee Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $119,000

This 168 acre lifestyle bush block fully fenced and situated on a all weather road near the small village of Pratten 30 mins west of Warwick. Excellent opportunity...

Value In Brick

28 Sturt Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Sitting on a large 944sqm fenced block this brick home has 3 bedrooms, 1 built-in. The functional kitchen services an open plan dining area and lounge room. There...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 3 $650,000

Reduced - owners keen to sell - 4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

An Acre with Spectacular City Views!

1 Derain Drive, Sladevale 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $111,000

A touch of town and country, this great 4201m2 building block has fantastic views over the city of Warwick and beyond to the mountain ranges. Serviced with...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

MOTIVATED SELLERS!!!

17 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

Family Investor

13 Rose Lea Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

INVESTORS:- here's one for you. Separate living areas make this a family home where each can have their own space. Four bedrooms have built ins, master has an en...

Showcase Home

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $ 385,000

Sandstone steps and landscaped entry showcase this Executive 4 bedroom home. Master bedroom has en suite, walk in robe and others have built ins. Formal dining and...

Shaping up for future growth

SHAPE WE'RE IN: Aussie Fitness Equipment owner Mark Peacock with CBRE's Ryan Parry at 1 Kayleigh Drive.

Leading fitness equipment retailer on the move to iconic showroom

The new breed of homes about to hit Coast developments

The opening day of the Pelican Waters display village at Sydney Ave.

Crowds flock for opening of new Sunshine Coast display village

Open for inspection homes July 13-19

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!