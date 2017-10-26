Free event tonight for Warwick first home buyers

News

ESCAPING the rental market will be the focus of a seminar to be held at the Warwick RSL tonight.

The seminar will be co-hosted by Queensland Property Group and PowerMark Lending and is being billed as the last seminar before the first home buyers grant ends.

Queensland Property Group sales manager Joseph Cheihk said the team was looking forward to getting to Warwick to chat to the locals.

"It's going to be all about how people can buy their first home easily," he said.

"We'll be showcasing a new development in Warwick, the Aleva Estate in Yangan Road.

"There are several homes already built on that site and there's also the option to build."

Mr Cheihk said the seminar would focus on finance first.

"We'll help guest build their finance reports and look at pre-approvals from the best available lenders for each case," he said.

"It's about making the transition from renting to buying as easy as possible.

"Then we'll try to determine the best home to suit style and budget and go from there."

The seminar is free and kicks off at 7pm tonight at the RSL.

Guests will:

 

- Learn the buying process and how to get started

 

- Learn how to use the $20,000 grant as your deposit

 

- Use your rental history to show a savings pattern

 

- Learn how to own your home from $380 per week (principal + interest)

 

- Learn how to avoid common mistakes

Mr Cheihk said there would be exclusive house and land packages available to attendees only.

"We plan to continue our work in Warwick for at least the next seven to 10 years," he said.

"So we will be holding these sorts of seminars regularly.

"And in the very near future we'll be opening up a shop in Warwick."

To register text name and number of seats to 0429 904 498 or register online at qldfirsthome.com/warwick.seminar

Warwick Daily News
