Free food to fight hunger at Warwick Subway

Warwick Subway store manager Vivek Mehta (right) and staff member Rebecca Mullen are looking forward to World Sandwich Day this Friday. Jonno Colfs

THIS Friday is World Sandwich Day and one Warwick business is using it to help fight against world hunger.

Every local customer who visits Subway Warwick on Friday has the opportunity to buy a sandwich, salad or wrap and get one free (of equal or lesser value) for a friend as well as help Subway give a meal to someone in need through Foodbank Australia.

Subway Warwick has partnered with Australia's largest hunger relief charity, Foodbank, as part of the initiative which will help provide a portion of the 81,900 meals needed for the Granite Belt locals who go hungry every year.

Subway Warwick store manager Vivek Mehta says the team are thrilled to be involved.

"We've very excited and really looking forward to Friday,” he said.

"I've been talking to all my customers all week about it and letting them know to come back in on Friday to buy one and get one free, to make a difference.

"We would really like Warwick to make a massive contribution to help Foodbank fight hunger in this country.”

As part of the event, which is called Subway "Live Feed” and is happening in stores worldwide, as well as giving away free meals to customers, Subway will also donate the cost of all of those free meals to Foodbank, who will then deliver a Foodbank meal to those seeking hunger relief around the country.

Mr Mehta said he would encourage the local community to help make a difference to a fellow Australian.

"All they need to do is drop in to Warwick Subway on November 3,” he said.

"World Sandwich Day is all about bringing the community together to raise important funds to fight hunger relief not only in Australia, but around the globe.”

Subway® is expecting to donate hundreds of thousands of meals across Australia, and millions more globally.