FREE SUBS: At Warwick Subway today for World Sandwich Day

Warwick Subway store manager Vivek Mehta (right) and staff member Rebecca Mullen are looking forward to World Sandwich Day today. Jonno Colfs

THE Warwick Subway store will be handing out free meals today for World Sandwich Day in an effort to tackle world hunger.

To celebrate the movement, every local customer who visits Subway today has the opportunity to buy a sandwich, salad or wrap and get one free for a friend and help Subway give a meal to someone in need through Foodbank Australia.

Subway Warwick has partnered with Australia's largest hunger relief charity, Foodbank, as part of the initiative which will help provide a portion of the 81,900 meals needed for Southern Downs locals who go hungry every year.

Warwick Subway store manager Vivek Mehta said his team were excited to be taking part in the worthy initiative.

"We're really looking forward to it,” he said.

"Come in today and buy a footlong sub, wrap or salad and you'll get a free one, to equal or lesser value.

"We really want to make this a massive charity event and hope Warwick gets behind World Sandwich Day.”

As well as giving away free meals, Subway will also donate the cost of every free meal to Foodbank, who will then deliver a Foodbank meal to those around the country seeking hunger relief.