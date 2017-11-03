News

FREE SUBS: At Warwick Subway today for World Sandwich Day

Warwick Subway store manager Vivek Mehta (right) and staff member Rebecca Mullen are looking forward to World Sandwich Day today.
Warwick Subway store manager Vivek Mehta (right) and staff member Rebecca Mullen are looking forward to World Sandwich Day today. Jonno Colfs
Jonno Colfs
by

THE Warwick Subway store will be handing out free meals today for World Sandwich Day in an effort to tackle world hunger.

To celebrate the movement, every local customer who visits Subway today has the opportunity to buy a sandwich, salad or wrap and get one free for a friend and help Subway give a meal to someone in need through Foodbank Australia.

Subway Warwick has partnered with Australia's largest hunger relief charity, Foodbank, as part of the initiative which will help provide a portion of the 81,900 meals needed for Southern Downs locals who go hungry every year.

Warwick Subway store manager Vivek Mehta said his team were excited to be taking part in the worthy initiative.

"We're really looking forward to it,” he said.

"Come in today and buy a footlong sub, wrap or salad and you'll get a free one, to equal or lesser value.

"We really want to make this a massive charity event and hope Warwick gets behind World Sandwich Day.”

As well as giving away free meals, Subway will also donate the cost of every free meal to Foodbank, who will then deliver a Foodbank meal to those around the country seeking hunger relief.

Topics:  subway warwick business world sandwich day

Warwick Daily News

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Crews rush to scene as blaze tears through hayshed

Crews rush to scene as blaze tears through hayshed

BREAKING: A hayshed has caught fire on a rural property just outside of Allora.

  • News

  • 3rd Nov 2017 12:40 PM

Weekend looking sunny with a chance of storms in Warwick

HOT DAY: The sun shone over the Condamine River in Warwick this morning.

The heat is looking like it's here to stay in Warwick

Don't be a boob: get 'em checked

HEALTHY OPTION: BreastScreen radiographer Alfiya Safina is helping hundreds of Southern Downs women access free breast checks through the mobile service at the Warwick Hospital until January.

Lock in a free breast screen today

Love defies all for Allora business owners

COUNTRY HOSPITALITY: Owners Amy Olsen and Joel Bunyan with daughters Poppy, 1, and Sunny, 3 at Amy's Country Cafe.

Parents working hard to succeed for their young family

Local Partners