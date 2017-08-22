Free visits to doctor reach record levels

MEDICARE BLITZ: The number of free doctors visits in Australia reached record highs last year.

THE highest number of Australian patients are seeing their doctor without paying a cent for it after GP bulk billing rates reached their highest levels on record.

New Medicare statistics show in the 2016-17 financial year GP bulk billing numbers rose by 0.6% to 85.7% - the highest since Medicare began more than 30 years ago.

The rise in bulk billing numbers - where the doctor bills Medicare for a medical service directly - typically occurs at this time of year due to the flu season in the winter months.

Already this year cases of the flu has reached more than 70,000 Australians.

Medical experts have urged more people to get a flu shot if they have not already done so.

The latest shows also showed total GP attendances climbed by more than 3.36 million visits in the past financial year - an increase of 2.7%.

During this time the cost of Medicare benefits paid out climbed by 4.2 per cent to $22 billion.

The Medicare system remains under constant scrutiny - just last week it was revealed access to after-hours doctors could collapse and emergency departments be overrun with one million additional patients if plans proceed to half Medicare rebates for home visits.

Specialised GP after-hours services result in more than 2.9 million home visits a year and it's often due to regular GPs being too busy to do the work themselves.