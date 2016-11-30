Freedom through knowledge under NDIS

FREEDOM: Life Without Barriers aims to help people with a disability and their families navigate the NDIS.

OVER her lifetime, Jane (not her real name) has been trying to fulfil the same types of dreams as any young woman - she loves going shopping, meeting friends for coffee, enjoys studying for her business diploma, has a passion for sailing and loves the beach.

Nothing out of the ordinary - until you understand that Jane has a disability that sees her confined to a wheelchair, with only limited movement range in her arms.

Jane recently asked Life Without Barriers to help her prepare for her NDIA interview - and she was amazed at some of the things she had not thought to request.

"Life Without Barriers is helping me prepare for my meeting with the National Disability Insurance Agency and I couldn't do it without them,” said Jane.

"I didn't even know I could ask for some of these things - stuff like a better wheelchair that can manage sand, so I can go to the beach more often.

And having someone help me get to and from TAFE when I need to attend classes - I'd been relying on friends and it wasn't fair to them.

I've also been able to access some assisted technology in the house, which has been fantastic.

"Life Without Barriers staff have always been friendly, helpful and easy to talk to; but their knowledge of the NDIS and helping me out has really changed my life.”

For more information on Life Without Barriers' services or to book a free pre-NDIA interview consultation with one of our staff members go to disabilityservices.lwb.org.au or call us on 1800935483.