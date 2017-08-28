Freezing end to Southern Downs winter forecast

A few days of below zero starts forecast to close out the 2017 winter.

AS SPRING approaches the Southern Downs can look forward to temperatures beginning to rise, but not before a little more sting in winter's tail.

This morning, the mercury dropped to -2.1 degrees at 6am before rising to reach a mere 5.4 at 7.45am.

The expected top today is 18 degrees.

Tomorrow morning, residents can expect another frozen start as the minimum forecast temperature is forecast to be -3 degrees.

From the Tuesday should see a maximum of about 21 degrees.

Wednesday will see a start of -1 ahead of a top of 22, with the same expected for Thursday, although with a slightly warmer start of 1 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will both start at 0 degrees but daytime tops will rise to 23 on Friday and 25 on Saturday ahead of a warm top of 27 on Sunday.

There's no rain on the horizon this week, but there is some patchy cloud forecast for later in the week.