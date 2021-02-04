Frenzy over surprise Golden Gaytime twist

It's been a bestseller for decades so it's perhaps no surprise to find out that fans are excited about the latest Golden Gaytime creation - despite it being rather unexpected.

The classic ice cream is now available in popcorn form, with one diehard fan spotting the new item in a Coles store in Geelong this week.

Streets confirmed to news.com.au: "The Griffin's Marvels Golden Gaytime Popcorn by Snack Brands comes in two flavours, Original and Chocolate - the perfect combination of the famous Golden Gaytime vanilla biscuit crumbs and toffee makes a popped time, a Gaytime.

"Launching in February, Snack Brands' Golden Gaytime flavoured popcorn will be available from selected Coles supermarkets nationally in March."

One eagle-eyed fan spotted Golden Gaytime popcorn at Coles in Geelong. Picture: Instagram/@foodfindsgeelong.

Instagram account @foodfindsgeelong posted a photo of the sweet treat to their Instagram account, writing that the popcorn was "so cool", coming in both original and a chocolate flavour.

"It doesn't taste exactly like a Golden Gaytime but there is a resemblance," they said in the post.

"Lots of creamy toffee coated popcorn with milk chocolate drizzle as well as creamy vanilla biscuity coated popcorn.

"The chocolate ones are good too with hints of caramel flavour but we definitely prefer the original, but overall they both have great texture, lots of coating, fun packaging and they're the perfect snack! 9/10."

The post got dozens of comments from Golden Gaytime devotees keen to try the popcorn version.

It also comes in a chocolate flavour. Picture: Instagram/@foodfindsgeelong.

"OMG yes pls," one person commented, while another person tagged their friend and said: "We need to get these."

"It's a yes from me," another wrote.

It's not known whether Golden Gaytime popcorn is available nationally just yet and news.com.au has contacted Coles for comment.

The popcorn is just the latest in a long line of Golden Gaytime products Streets has brought out due to the ice cream's huge popularity in Australia.

In 2015 Streets famously launched 1.25L tubs of Golden Gaytime ice cream after a lobbying campaign by the Golden Gaytime Ice Cream Tub Project Facebook page.

Since then there have been been a Golden Gaytime Cornetto dubbed the "Gaynetto", a Golden Gaytime ice cream sandwich, limited edition flavours and Golden Gaytime Kripsy Kreme doughnuts.

