Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House.
Fresh charges laid over crash that killed pedestrian

Geordi Offord
by
7th Jul 2020 9:38 PM
THE man who allegedly hit and killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man while driving a stolen car has been charged over his death. 

Robert Noel Fisher, 27, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving without a licence. 

Fisher, who was briefly mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning, is also facing one charge each of unlawful use of a vehicle burglary. 

The matters will be heard again in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow morning. 

