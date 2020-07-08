Fresh charges laid over crash that killed pedestrian

THE man who allegedly hit and killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man while driving a stolen car has been charged over his death.

Robert Noel Fisher, 27, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and driving without a licence.

Fisher, who was briefly mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning, is also facing one charge each of unlawful use of a vehicle burglary.

The matters will be heard again in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.