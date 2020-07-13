Fresh concern Southern Downs border police are facing

CONGESTION AHEAD: Traffic westbound on the Sunshine Motorway echoed similar reports across the state.

SOUTHERN Downs borders have opened for the first time in months, to varying levels of success according to our region’s on-the-ground authorities.

In Killarney, Sergeant Brad Doyle said there had been “minimum delay” in traffic over the weekend, following a busy Friday reopening.

However, he did note that a new issue had propped up in light of sudden changing restrictions.

“We are finding numerous people aren’t aware of the new requirement for passes and they’re wanting to come over using old passes,” Sgt Doyle said.

“What we’ve been doing is assisting them at the border site to apply for new one then and there because we fortunately have the ability to do that.

“But I know not every border crossing has that option.”

Border police worked overtime to let visitors into Queensland. Photo: Jessica Lamb

The Killarney patrol had also turned back multiple travellers who could not provide proof they hadn’t been in Victoria recently.

“There was one person who came from Victoria and couldn’t prove they had been outside of Victoria for the required 14 days,” he said.

“Once we explained to them they’d have to quarantine at their own expense, they turned around back to NSW.”

Screenshots taken from Queensland Traffic shows there was no congestion near border opening on Sunday afternoon.

At Wallangarra, police sergeant Alan Baker said border police had been working tenfold to ensure interstate visitors could get through quickly.

“We still have to stop every vehicle, so from a police point of view, we’re a lot busier now,” he said.

“There were a couple of bottle necks on Sunday morning. It comes and goes but people have been mostly patient.”

Sgt Baker’s report comes as news of interstate holiday-makers flooding highways and causing significant delays reverberates across the state.

His advice to travellers was to ensure they had all the correct information ready, and accessible—even without mobile coverage.

“I just say to people travelling through from NSW to ensure they have a valid border pass, ideally printed out, and second to be patient with us,” he said.