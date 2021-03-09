Fresh faces, new events in winery revamp

STILL NEED TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION? CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT HOW.

Fresh faces and revamps are some of the exciting changes in store for Granite Belt’s Mountview Winery.

New manager Shannon Bowers recently took over the leadership role after previous owners Dave and Angie McGrath sold up their share after 15 years.

Prior to taking up the position, Mr Bowers was busy working in his own business in Kingston.

“This is my first venture out this way and I’ll be spending four days here and two in Brisbane,” he said.

“When I started looking at it, I immediately fell in love with it here.”

The winery was also finishing major revamps to cabins and grounds, and Mr Bowers hoped for a strong Easter trade with plans to offer up camping for a gold coin donation.

“We have six cabins for people to glamp as well, motorcycle riding, the list goes on,” he said.

But that wasn’t the end of changes, with a range of new events also on the cards.

“My main goal is that I want to help the community with car boot sales, car shows, and donate that to the local schools,” Mr Bowers said.

“Our shop down in Kingston, we used to get a lot of stock for Christmas and give it to those without.”

And while Mr Bowers had no experience with the winemaking industry, he was keen to get his hands dirty.

“I’ve had more experience promoting our business but I’m excited to get people knowing us,” he said.

Mountview Wines was previously known for its Mountview Music Muster, an annual country music concert.