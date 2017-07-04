Fresh faces of Rotaract

Warwick Rotaract Club board of directors 2017-18 (from left) treasurer Ellen Gonzalez, vice president David Bergemann, president Jessica Carey and secretary Kimberley Smith.

WARWICK Rotaract Club held their annual changeover dinner on Friday night, inducting a new board of directors into their active community group.

Jessica Carey was named as the club president and plans to focus on collaboration between other rotary clubs in the district and bringing on board more youth members.

"This year I'd like to bring in a lot more youth and connection,” she said.

"My aim is to get the youth connected to these programs earlier because I think it would really benefit the community.

"It's a great way to create a positive impact in the community and make a difference, no matter how small it is.”

The dinner also acted as a celebration for the group's existing 14 members, who volunteer at many local events including the Christmas markets and Bunnings barbecues.

Miss Carey said the team also raises money for national and international projects, holding a couple of larger events each year to gather funds for bigger organisations.

She believes collaboration between community groups can help the club grow.

"The ties I want to build are with the schools, council and businesses so they see the benefit for the community,” she said.

"It would be great if more youth could get involved.”

Anyone eager to join can contact the club via email rotaractclubofwarwick

@hotmail.com or Facebook.